Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE: The Importance of Proper Contact Lens Use and Eye Health Maintenance

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) The Importance of Proper Contact Lens Use and Eye Maintenance

By Dr. Borja Salvador, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE



In our modern lifestyle, contact lenses have become an invaluable tool for individuals who lead active lives. Whether it's engaging in outdoor activities or participating in sports, contact lenses often prove far more convenient than glasses, which can fog up or slip out of place. However, the benefits of contact lenses are only realized when they are used properly and tailored to the specific needs of the wearer.



Proper Use and Custom Fitting

Contact lenses are not a one-size-fits-all solution. A proper fit is as important for lenses as it is for clothing or footwear. Each person’s eyes have unique dimensions, and lenses need to be measured not just in terms of prescription power but also for size and fit. Ill-fitting contact lenses can cause discomfort and even harm to the eyes.



This is why consulting a contactologist—a professional specialized in contact lens fitting—is crucial. At Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, our dedicated contactology department ensures that patients receive personalized care. Buying contact lenses online without professional guidance can lead to improper fitting, which may result in complications. Just like tailor-made shoes or dresses, contact lenses should be fitted specifically to your eye shape and size for optimal comfort and safety.



Emerging Technology: Smart Lenses

The future of contact lenses holds incredible potential, with the advent of smart lenses. Similar to innovations seen with smart glasses, smart lenses are being researched for various applications. For example, these lenses could monitor intraocular pressure, blood sugar levels, or even the sugar levels in the eye’s aqueous humor. While these innovations are still in the research phase, they offer a glimpse into a future where contact lenses could revolutionize not only vision correction but also overall health monitoring. Although this may sound like science fiction, ongoing technological advancements are bringing us closer to making these possibilities a reality.



Combating the Myopia Epidemic

One of the pressing challenges of our times is the growing prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness. This condition has reached pandemic levels, particularly in children, due to increased screen time and reduced outdoor activity. The vision of children is still developing, making it essential to prioritize proper visual hygiene.



To mitigate the effects of myopia, children need regular check-ups with an ophthalmologist to ensure their vision is developing correctly. Glasses with accurate prescriptions should be worn when necessary, and screen time should be limited. Encouraging outdoor activities is equally critical, as spending time outdoors has been shown to slow the progression of myopia. While the UAE’s hot climate can be a challenge, the cooler winter months offer a perfect opportunity to engage children in outdoor pursuits.



Contact Lenses for Children: When and Why?

In general, contact lenses are not recommended for young children unless there is a specific medical reason. For example, they may be used for certain sports or activities, but always under the guidance of an ophthalmologist or optometrist. Improper use of contact lenses at a young age can lead to serious complications.



Conclusion

Contact lenses, when used properly, are a powerful tool for enhancing vision and supporting an active lifestyle. However, their use requires careful fitting and professional oversight to ensure safety and effectiveness. At Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, we prioritize personalized care and the latest research to provide patients with the best possible solutions for their vision needs. As advancements in technology continue to evolve, the potential of contact lenses to transform not only eye care but overall health is truly exciting.



For children and adults alike, maintaining good visual hygiene and seeking professional care are essential steps in protecting and improving vision in today’s fast-paced world.



MENAFN27112024004613010418ID1108932154