Mining projects receive more than USD1.1B investment in 3 months

(MENAFN) As IRNA released, the investments provided to the mining and mineral industries division have led to job opportunities for 2,682 individuals directly and 7,430 individuals indirectly.



Previously this week, Deputy Chief of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, as well as (ICCIMA) Mohammadreza Bahraman stated Iran’s mining division needs €55 billion (USD57,8 billion) in international through five years.



Giving a speech at a media summit on the sidelines of the 18th International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran CONMINE), Bahraman emphasized that the investment is a must to ensure reaching the expected 13 percent development underscored in the nation’s Seventh Development Plan.



He highlighted the significance of inviting external capital to enhance the division. "This is not about government involvement; our focus must be on drawing in foreign investors," he stated.



Bahraman declared that Iran's House of Mine, which arranged the division strategy, aims to contribute actively in the 2025 Riyadh mining fair in Saudi Arabia to create global cooperation. He emphasized the necessity to deepen collaborations with mining-focused countries, specifically in Africa and the area.

MENAFN27112024000045016755ID1108931945