Al-Sisi Hosts Leaders Of Major International Industrial Companies To Strengthen Collaboration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Tuesday with the leaders of several prominent international industrial companies participating in the third edition of the annual International Industries Forum and Exhibition, held in Egypt from 25 to 27 November.

The meeting was attended by Prime Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of and Kamel Al-Wazir, and Mohamed Zaki El-Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Federation of Egyptian Industries. The discussion brought together heads of companies across diverse sectors, including automotive manufacturing, feed industries, home appliances, engineering, wood and furniture industries, food industries, textiles, cosmetics, construction, and desalination plants.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's commitment to boosting its industrial sector. He outlined the government's efforts to localize industries, promote the use of technology in production, develop specialized technological industries, and enhance the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The President highlighted the measures Egypt has taken to improve the investment climate, address obstacles faced by investors, and enhance the overall business environment. He reaffirmed that the government would continue to implement necessary policies and decisions to remove any barriers to investment.

Al-Sisi also stressed Egypt's desire to establish strong partnerships with both regional and international entities, ensuring that these partnerships align with the country's and investors' mutual interests. He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the industrial sector and fostering cooperation with the foreign private sector through joint projects that would transfer expertise to Egyptian workers.

Furthermore, the President emphasized the importance of increasing the local component in final products and localizing production requirements within industries. He also pointed to key sectors, such as water desalination and recycling, as critical areas in Egypt's efforts to localize industry and support national development projects.

Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson for the presidency, reported that the company heads commended Egypt's substantial efforts to improve the investment climate and enhance private-sector partnerships. They discussed potential opportunities for cooperation and expressed their eagerness to strengthen collaboration with Egypt in ways that would benefit both sides.