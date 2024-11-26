How $CHEYENNE Is Gaining Traction In The Memecoin Market And Drawing Parallels To Freedom Farm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first animal in P'Nuts Freedom Farm

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes a meme coin is a chance to give back, while also chasing traditional meme-coin wealth.That's the message packaged with $CHEYENNE-a meme that, in a world of cats and dogs, is based on a horse.

Not just any horse, of course, but a blind, 35-year-old horse that was the first animal adopted at what has become one of the most well-known animal-rescue shelters in the US-P'nuts Freedom Sanctuary.

The farm, a US-registered non-profit in western New York, was built as a sanctuary for animals in need of a forever home. It grew into viral popularity because of its namesake, P'nut the Squirrel, who emerged as a social media star before the State of New York euthanized him on unfounded fears he might be carrying rabies.

P'nuts global popularity not only generated donations for the upkeep of the farm, but it also spawned a meme coin, PNUT, that has exploded in value to more than $1.1 billion.

P'nut, however, wasn't the only animal on the farm. He had brothers and sisters, including a goat, a raccoon, and a horse named Cheyenne. Each of those animals spawned their own meme coins-$FRED, for Fred the First Convicted Raccoon; $GOAT, for Goatseus Maximus; and $CHEYENNE.

$PNUT, $FRED, and $GOAT have pumped to between $125 million and $1.1 billion in value, but for Cheyenne, the first animal to live on the farm but the last animal memorialized by a meme coin, has yet to move as dramatically.

That could change because there are signs that imply $CHEYENNE, at a market cap of just $23 million, could be deeply undervalued relative to the other Freedom Farm memes, and relative to the opportunities that exist for the real-world Cheyenne.

As such, $CHEYENNE could outpace all the other animals in terms of investment opportunity.

With a bit more than 40,000 holders, $CHEYENNE's holder base has grown to a level on par with the other farm animals, but it has done so in half the time, indicating a broad awareness of the token and the opportunities it represents.

Moreover, Cheyenne is the only animal among the four that is still alive. Goat passed away and Fred the Raccoon was euthanized alongside P'nut on the same unfounded fears that he might have rabies.

She spends her days, as active as a 35-year-old blind horse can be. For $CHEYENNE investors, that represents a potential opportunity: Real-world collaborations that could increase awareness of the token and, thus, drive the price markedly higher.

Given the exploding popularity of crypto across the corporate community, given the global awareness of bitcoin's race to $100k and the focus that puts on crypto, and given that Madison Avenue (the advertising capital of world) is forever seeking new ways of appealing to the all-important 18- to 35-year-old segment of the population, partnering with Cheyenne could be a big win.

Companies are always looking to be relevant in the moment, and they all regularly play to causes and ad campaigns that tug at consumer heartstrings. What better mashup than partnering with a blind, aging horse that represents not only resilience of spirit but humanity's desire to help others in need, particularly animals?

In fact, the community of $CHEYENNE holders have contributed the most to P'nuts Freedom Farm so far, giving corporate sponsors a reason to focus on Cheyenne the horse. They know they have a built-in base of engaged consumers to whom a collaboration with Cheyenne would mean something.

There's also opportunity in an animated, social media-based series featuring Cheyenne and her band of companions. The $CHEYENNE team has already released episode 1 on X/Twitter, and as the series progresses it promises to focus more eyeballs on the project and, at some point, could lead to sponsorship deals.

As crypt investors know, the vast majority of meme tokens survive solely on hype and community engagement. If either or both wane, interest in the token wanes and the price ultimately collapses. Only a very few meme coins have turned into something more than a meme-they've turned into a project with a real purpose.

$CHEYENNE is on path for the latter, and with a tiny, $23 million market cap, the token needs to 5x just to reach par with $FRED, the Freedom Farm animal with the next-lowest market cap. Even a blind horse isn't blind to that kind of opportunity.

