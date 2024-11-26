Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Alison Voorhees As Senior Vice President, Director Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County (OTCQX: SCZC ), a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County, is pleased to announce that Alison Voorhees has joined as Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing. Ms. Voorhees is responsible for all aspects of marketing and maintains her office at the Bank's 75 River St., Santa Cruz, Ca. location.

Alison Voorhees, SVP Director of Marketing, Santa Cruz County Bank

Ms. Voorhees has a more than 20-year marketing background with extensive experience in branding, rebranding and creative direction, business and creative writing, corporate and executive communications, strategic business and marketing campaigns, media partnerships and community relations. She is a Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP), Certified Digital Marketing Professional and Professional Certified Marketer (PCM®) in Digital Marketing. Her attention to creative excellence includes internal and external communications, data storytelling, marketing technology and automation tools and overall brand and integrated marketing strategy with a multi-channel approach.

Krista Snelling, Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO, commented, "Alison brings a wealth of bank marketing experience and fresh perspectives to help us continue our mission of serving the community with excellence. We are confident that under her leadership our brand, built over the past two decades, will continue to flourish and evolve in exciting ways that remain true to our roots."

Early in her career, Ms. Voorhees established herself as an effective campaign and event coordinator, a strategic business and marketing planner, a dedicated team leader and a committed community partner. Ms. Voorhees most recently ascended to the role of Vice President, Marketing Strategy Manager for Capital City Bank where she also previously served as Assistant Vice President, Advertising Manager and Public Relations Specialist. Prior to a career in banking, she worked in fundraising and special events for Orlando Ballet and Opening Nights Performing Arts as well as in sales and marketing support for Ben Nye Company.

Of this new opportunity, Ms. Voorhees said, "Joining a talented team of leaders at such a beloved community banking institution is a dream move for my career. I am honored to be entrusted with taking up the marketing mantle to shape the future of the Santa Cruz County Bank brand and beyond."

Ms. Voorhees holds a Master of Arts in Global Communications from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Global Media and Communications from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and English from Florida State University. She also obtained a graduate certificate in Publishing and Editing from Florida State University and a certificate in Principles and Practices for Advertising Ethics from the Institute for Advertising Ethics.

An avid community volunteer in the arts, elder care, literacy, placemaking, workforce development and youth sports, Ms. Voorhees has relocated to Santa Cruz from Tallahassee, Fla.

