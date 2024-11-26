Southern Black Girls And Women's Consortium Release 2024 Brag Report And Launch $25M Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating progress and driving change, the Southern Black Girls unveil an insightful overview of achievements and announce a ground-breaking initiative that proves and furthers their work on behalf of Black girls and women in the south.

Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated 2024 Brag Report ! Highlighting the transformative work they've accomplished since their inception, the report showcases the organization's impact and commitment to empowering Black girls, gender-expansive youth, and women across the southern United States.

"As we celebrate our journey, it's essential to reflect on our beginnings and the monumental strides we've made. From addressing the staggering statistic that Black girls receive less than one percent of philanthropic funding to becoming a recognized force for change, we are paving the way for future generations to thrive," says LaTosha Brown, Visionary Founder of Southern Black Girls . "We are not only building dreams, but nurturing a community where every voice matters and every story is heard."

The 2024 Brag Report is a proud reflection of Southern Black Girls' progress and a powerful testament of their resilience and unwavering dedication to ensure a future where the dreams of Black girls are not only envisioned but realized. It provides a comprehensive overview of outcomes and achievements over the years supported by impressive impact numbers like how they have awarded $10.2M to 250 Black women-led organizations and empowered 800 girls with $408,900 through the #BlackGirlJoy Challenge across 13 southern states. The report also features a defining rundown of their signature grant programs and initiatives, interesting profiles of organization anchors and inspiring stories of grantee partners, which all proves that their impact is not just about numbers; it's also about the holistic representation and empowerment of those they serve and those they make change with.

And Their Work Continues!

Today, in conjunction with the release of the 2024 Brag Report, Southern Black Girls is launching a new and groundbreaking $25M SHE GOT NEXT campaign aimed at furthering their $100M mission by deploying more critical resources that empower Black girls and women. Details about this initiative will be announced soon, and everyone is invited to stay tuned for more information; however, for those who are ready to get involved and support this critical work, you can make donations HERE .

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished as highlighted in our Brag Report. Each statistic and every profile truly reflects our commitment to uplifting Black girls and women across the South," said Chancee Lundy, Interim Executive Director of Southern Black Girls . "As we launch our new $25 million initiative, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to expand our reach, deepen our impact, uplift our communities and empower the next generation of leaders through our work. I invite everyone to join us on this journey because where we go from here, I believe, will truly change the world."

The 2024 Brag Report is available for download under the "Our Work" section on the Southern Black Girls website HERE .

For details on how to support the $25M initiative

through partnership and/or sponsorship, contact [email protected] , or call 678-310-8631 . Those interested in making donations today can do so HERE .

The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building - LaTosha Brown (TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation ), Felecia Lucky (BlackBelt Community Foundation ) , and Alice Jenkins (Fund for Southern Communities ) . Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that, intentionally, support and empower Black girls and women in the south. The collective leads alongside a diverse array of grassroots and advocacy partners who are dedicated to the mission and actively engaging in this work across the region. For more information, visit: , or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram , and LinkedIn .

