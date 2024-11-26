Dir Info Leads Constitution Day Celebrations At Media Complex Jammu
Date
11/26/2024 3:16:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Director Information, Jatin Kishore today led the celebrations of constitution Day at Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution at conference Hall of media Complex here.
Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Vevaik Puri; Deputy Director Information (PR), Deepak Dubey; Deputy Director Central, Sunil Kumar; other officers and officials of the department also took part in the celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director underlined that by celebrating this day we are acknowledging and paying tributes to the Founding Fathers of our Constitution. He called upon the participants to rededicate themselves to uphold the values of justice, liberty, equality and dignity for all citizens as envisaged in our Constitution.
Pertinently, the celebrations are part of the Government's campaign“Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” which were kickstarted across the country today to commemorate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.
|
