Biopharma Stock Alert - Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX) Gains On Big Pharma Acquisition News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for Poseida Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: PSTX ), a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing differentiated non-viral treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and rare diseases.

The stock is on the top gainers list today on news, currently trading at 9.3, up 6.49, gaining 226.92% on volume of over 28 Million shares as of this report.

Poseida just announced that it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc. (ROG ) at a price of $9.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradeable CVR to receive certain contingent payments of up to an aggregate of $4.00 per share in cash upon achievement of specific milestones. This corresponds to a total equity value of approximately $1.5 billion on a fully diluted basis. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Poseida's Board of Directors, and Poseida's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Poseida stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer.

The proposed acquisition will establish a new core capability for Roche in allogeneic cell therapy, with lead opportunities focused on CAR-T programs covered by the existing strategic collaboration between Poseida and Roche in hematologic malignancies. It will include CAR-T programs for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases, along with Poseida's genetic engineering platform and related preclinical medicines.

Poseida has pioneered a proprietary technology platform that includes a full set of non-viral capabilities to design, develop and manufacture allogeneic, T stem cell memory cells (TSCM)-rich CAR-T therapies. TSCM cells are considered ideal for CAR-T therapy because they are long-lived, multi-potent and self-replicating, with the potential for an improved safety and efficacy profile. This may offer benefits compared to other approaches, which either use a different cell type or drive T cell differentiation (and therefore less stemness) as part of the process to manufacture the CAR-T cells.

"Poseida has demonstrated the unique ability of its proprietary non-viral technology platform to create allogeneic, TSCM-rich CAR-T therapies with the potential to improve clinical outcomes and expand access to this important class of medicines. Most recently, this was highlighted by the compelling interim clinical data for P-BCMA-ALLO1 in patients with multiple myeloma," said Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Poseida Therapeutics. "We have worked closely with Roche through our collaboration focused on hematologic malignancies, and we are excited to join Roche to work as colleagues together across our pipeline and future programs. Roche's global capabilities in late-stage development and commercialization will enable patients worldwide to benefit from the transformative potential of allo CAR-T."

Poseida and its employees will join the Roche Group as part of Roche's Pharmaceuticals Division.

Recent news

Biotech stocks to watch:

Research more Biotech and medical technology stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.