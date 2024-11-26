Brightside Aesthetics Offers Leading-Edge Technology To Tighten And Tone Muscles Without Pain, Needles Or Downtime

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Complimentary Launch Party Dec. 12 to Demo New Procedures

Brightside Aesthetics by Ducharme Dermatology,

Des Moine's premier med spa for aesthetics and health/wellness services, is one of the first in the area to offer groundbreaking procedures using muscle contractions to reverse facial aging, tone and tighten muscles and reduce incontinence without pain, needles, or downtime.

The is hosting a complimentary launch event, Dec. 12, for those wanting to experience and learn about the latest procedures for anti-aging, burning fat and reducing incontinence.

EMSculpt NEO combines muscle activation and heat to burn fat by up to 30 percent, tone skin and tighten muscles. The EMSculpt applicators are placed in hard-to-treat areas, such as abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves and thighs, inducing tens of thousands of muscle contractions.

One 30-minute treatment session of the abdomen equals 20,000 sit-ups.

EMFace, a non-invasive technology uses heat and muscle activation to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin. In just 20 to 30 minutes, it revitalizes the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

Those looking for a brighter, dewy look, can benefit from EXION, which has an ultrasound capability for increasing hyaluronic acid, and smoothing skin EXION and a nonpainful, micro-needling component for rejuvenating skin and reducing deeper facial lines.

The EMSELLA chair addresses incontinence using muscle contractions to tighten pelvic floor muscles.

Patients sit on the chair fully clothed for 30 minutes -- equivalent to 11,000 Kegel exercises. After six to eight sessions, the success rate of eliminating incontinence is 95 percent.

"We are excited to offer these unprecedented procedures, which meet our standards of providing high quality, individualized care with proven results, "says Erin Ducharme, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and owner of Ducharme Dermatology and Brightside Aesthetics

Ducharme Dermatology is a family-owned, award-winning dermatology practice offering integrative medical and surgical procedures. It's twin clinic, Brightside Aesthetics offers the latest procedures for facial and body aesthetics and wellness.

To showcase these new procedures, Brightside Aesthetics is offering a complimentary launch party, Thursday, Dec. 12, 4 – 7 p.m. Attendees can demo these new procedures and enjoy refreshments, special discounts and are eligible for raffle prizes totaling up to $20,000.

To RSVP, call 515-500-6899 or log on to iowaskin

