Borrell: Starvation Is Being Used As Weapon Against People Left Alone In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Brussel / PNN /

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said, "Starvation is being used as a weapon against people left alone in northern Gaza."

Borrell added in press statements that, "humanitarian aid is not reaching Gaza, and the United Nations is unable to provide support," noting that the situation in Gaza is worse than in Lebanon, as there are 250,000 people in northern Gaza suffering alone.

He questioned, "Why don't we go to the Security Council to raise the issue of humanitarian aid to Gaza?"

He called on the European Union countries to comply with their duties and the decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest

the Prime Minister of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant.