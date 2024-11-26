Discover The Best Mobile Phone Under 30000: Oneplus Nord 4

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The demand for feature-optimised phones mimicking flagships at an affordable price has led to brands focusing extensively on the mid-range segment. The best mobile phones under Rs. 30,000 boast stunning designs, flagship-level performance, and incredible shooters. One such model is the OnePlus Nord 4 5G , which was launched in July 2024 in the Indian market. users thinking about purchasing a new handset can get their hands on the best models, such as the Nord 4 5G, on Easy EMIs by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.



Shop for the OnePlus Nord 4 on Easy EMIs





The OnePlus Nord 4 5G lives up to the ' flagship killer ' monicker the brand is known for. Equipped with AI features, such as AI Article and Audio Summary, the device elevates user experience. It runs on the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, manufactured using 4nm process technology. This chipset boasts an AnTuTu score of 1,503,829, making it one of the most powerful processors on the market! Compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, this chipset offers 65% faster CPU performance and up to 130% graphics improvement.







This device also harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, as the processor supports Qualcomm AI Engine to deliver unparalleled performance. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM, this model makes gaming and casual scrolling buttery-smooth and enjoyable.





The Nord 4 5G, at the time of its launch, was the only mobile on the market with a metal unibody design, lending it a premium look and appeal. It is also the slimmest Nord phone to date, with 0.14cm thin bezels and 8mm ultra-thin body, making single-handed usage convenient. Coming to its display, users are guaranteed stunningly deep visuals thanks to a

120Hz OLED display with Aqua Touch technology, which offers precise typing and swiping, even when the user's hands are wet.





In terms of the imaging system, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G houses two cameras at the back-a 50MP Sony“ True-light ” main camera with OIS and a Sony ultra-wide lens with 114 degrees FOV. Tapping into the power of Snapdragon image processing, these cameras let users click incredible photos, regardless of the surrounding environment. In addition, AI features like AI Best Face and AI Clear Face ensure the subjects look radiant and sharp.





OnePlus has also equipped the Nord 4 5G with a large 5,500 mAh battery that offers up to 17 hours of YouTube streaming time. This cell is accompanied by 100W SUPERVOOC charging support, which refills the tank from 0% to 100% in just 28 minutes! OnePlus Intelligence also sustains the battery capacity for four years, ensuring the device's optimal performance.





Smartphone users can purchase arguably the best mobile phone under Rs. 30,000 on Easy EMI by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G guarantees uncompromising performance while bringing flagship experience to the mid-range segment.





Why shop for a new smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network is a hub of 1.5 lakh+ partner stores offering 1 million+ products. Besides online partner platforms, you will find 4,000+ offline partner stores located across the country, including tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Here are some of the main benefits of shopping on the EMI Network:







Competitive prices : Regardless of the model you choose to purchase, you can find it at a competitive price while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. This ensures enhanced convenience and the best deals.

Easy EMI : You can split the cost of the smartphone into nominal monthly instalments. With tenures going up to 60 months, you can choose a duration that is convenient for you. Exclusive offers : You can also enjoy exclusive offers, such as zero down payment on select models and free home delivery while shopping on the EMI Network.





Upgrade your handset today by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. With financing options like Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes, you can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores.



Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



To know more, visit .