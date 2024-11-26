Elanco Celebrates Global Day Of Purpose

(MENAFN- 3BL) Elanco's Global Day of Purpose (GDOP) is our annual capstone employee volunteerism event, which has evolved from a single day to become a popular year-round initiative including dozens of individual and group volunteer events around the world.

Our team has taken this year's annual month of giving and volunteerism to new heights with more than 150 volunteer events scheduled. 150. And counting! Beginning with our annual Global Day of Purpose at the beginning of October, teams around the world have been participating in volunteer efforts to give back to their local community. Through river and park clean ups, volunteering at animal shelters, manning food banks, and, yes, even scuba diving for trash, our team is helping improve the lives of animals, people and the environment.

In October alone (our Global Month of Purpose), Elanco employees volunteered over 11,000 hours. Below are just a few ways Elanco team members are volunteering for Global Day of Purpose:

Poland

For its GDOP, the Elanco Warsaw team built 10 beds for sloths, 10 swings for the aviary, 150 paper toys for parrots and 9 feeders for the aviary for the Warsaw Zoo.

Indiana (HQ)

For GDOP at HQ, 500 Elanco employees gather at the Indianapolis Zoo to pack 100,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger - its largest meal packing event in the state of Indiana.

Taiwan

Elanco Taiwan focused its efforts on clearing a significant are of invasive plants, contributing to a healthier ecosystem and supporting carbon sequestration.

Japan

Elanco Japan cleaned up local parks and streets, collecting trash . Through the clean-up initiative, they demonstrated our commitment to healthier planet, also showing our passion to provide a clean and enjoyable walking experience for dogs and their owners.

Italy

Elanco Italy supported hundreds of families and children in need by preparing meal kits and assisting various charities as Rise Against Hunger, Banco Alimentare, Caritas and Mastri Biscottai. They also pampered our four-legged friends with love and care, donating snacks, wipes, and shampoo to several shelters.