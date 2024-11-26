Shura Council Participates In 'Rome MED Dialogues' Parliamentary Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The Shura Council participated today in the parliamentary forum on the role of parliaments in achieving peace and stability in the Mediterranean, held as part of the 10th edition of the Rome MED Dialogues.

The event was titled "Peace and Stability in the Mediterranean: What Role for Parliaments"

Shura Council member Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie was the council's representative to the forum. He also serves as Deputy Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

The forum discussed a range of topics focusing on the challenges and opportunities facing the Mediterranean region. Participants addressed pressing regional issues such as the escalation in Gaza and Lebanon and their impact on security and stability in the region.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a means to promote dialogue and de-escalation, alongside exploring joint mechanisms to prevent crises, reduce regional tensions, and address the humanitarian, social, and economic repercussions of regional crises.

Additionally, the forum explored the Mediterranean economy as a theme, with a focus on development and growth gaps among other issues. It discussed the ongoing economic challenges, including disparities in growth among countries in the region, crises resulting from climate change, and the impact of conflicts on regional economies.

In this context, participants discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between North African and Middle Eastern countries, particularly in the fields of energy, agriculture, and food security. They also examined natural resource management, regional infrastructure, and the establishment of cooperative networks to foster economic development and stability.