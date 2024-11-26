Sciene Launches Enterprise AI Platform To Transform Business Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Creators of Quartile introduce secure, comprehensive AI solution for businesses seeking automated efficiency and data-driven growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of Quartile, the world's leading retail optimization platform, are excited to announce the launch of the revolutionary enterprise AI platform,

Sciene. The new company introduces a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline business operations, enhance data analysis, and improve client communications while maintaining the highest security standards.

Sciene's platform features four core functionalities: a secure private AI chat interface, interactive AI virtual assistants for internal knowledge management, an AI insights generator that integrates with existing databases, and an AI-driven sales performance analysis tool. Originally built to enhance data analysis, automate reporting, and standardize client communication at Quartile, the platform made a profound impact on the business. This inspired Quartile's founders to make these solutions more widely available to businesses looking to strategically leverage AI technology.

"At Sciene, our mission is to empower businesses with advanced AI solutions that drive growth and improve productivity while keeping data secure," said

Solano Campos, CTO at Sciene. "We understand the challenges companies face when adopting AI, so we've built a platform that's easy to use and integrates seamlessly with tools like Salesforce and Microsoft Azure. Our team is dedicated to providing customized solutions that fit each business's unique needs. We're excited to help organizations transform their data into valuable insights and make AI accessible for everyone, no matter their size or industry."

The platform is ideal for businesses that require sophisticated AI capabilities but lack the internal expertise and resources to build such infrastructure in-house.

Sciene's white-glove service approach includes building custom infrastructure, establishing data connections, and developing tailored solutions for each client's specific needs.

"Working with Sciene has been transformative for us at

Vitacup," said Brandon Fishman, CEO of Vitacup. "The platform's ability to deliver near real-time insights into consumer behavior has completely changed the way we approach our campaigns. Sciene doesn't just provide data-it delivers actionable items that allow us to fine-tune our strategies immediately, maximizing both relevance and impact. In a complex, fragmented multichannel landscape, Sciene stands out by seamlessly integrating data from multiple sources into one cohesive view. We're now able to process massive data volumes that would otherwise require an entire team, each person working with their own method. Sciene has given us a level of efficiency, scale, and consistency that would be difficult to achieve without it. This tool has been a true game changer."

Key features of the Sciene platform include:



Automated report generation and data analysis

Secure AI chat capabilities that prevent data leaks

Interactive knowledge management systems

Real-time sales performance insights

Seamless integration with existing business tools and databases Custom infrastructure development and implementation support

The platform is already operational and serving clients, demonstrating proven success in automating routine tasks, standardizing communication, and accelerating business processes. By providing both the technological infrastructure and a comprehensive service layer, Sciene stands out in the market as a complete solution for businesses looking to leverage AI technology effectively.

For more information about Sciene and its AI-powered business solutions, visit .

About Sciene

Sciene is an enterprise AI platform created by the founders of Quartile, delivering secure, comprehensive AI solutions that enhance business performance through automation, data analysis, and improved communication. The platform offers customized solutions for companies, enabling them to leverage advanced AI capabilities without building internal infrastructure.

