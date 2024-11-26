Qatar, Sweden Discuss Enhancing Relations, Coordinating Parliamentarian Stances Toward Regional, International Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: An official session of talks was held at the Shura Council on Tuesday between the Shura Council and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden (Riksdag), which addressed ways to enhance parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries.

On the Qatari side, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti.

On Sweden's side, the meeting was chaired by HE First Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag Kenneth G. Forslund.

During the session, HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden, which were further strengthened by the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Kingdom of Sweden in September 2024.

The visit witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements, including cooperation in the fields of peace and development.

The talks between the Shura Council and the Riksdag focused on ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation, exchange parliamentary expertise, and activate friendship groups between the two sides.

The talks also included coordination on regional and international issues, with emphasis on the importance of parliamentary dialogue in promoting peace and stability in the region, as both sides emphasized the importance of the role played by parliaments in enhancing humanitarian, developmental, and social cooperation between peoples.

The two sides also stressed the pivotal role of parliaments in supporting international mediation efforts to resolve conflicts and stop wars.

They also highlighted that parliaments can be an effective platform for bringing viewpoints closer together and finding sustainable solutions that contribute to enhancing regional and international security and stability.

The two sides praised the role played by parliaments in spreading the values of dialogue and understanding and enhancing human cooperation in a way that ensures the building of strong relations based on mutual respect between cultures.