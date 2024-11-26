Firstenergy Names Mark Andrade Vice President, Enterprise Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brings more than 35 years of experience leading large-scale transformations

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) announced today that Mark Andrade has been named Vice President, Enterprise Technology, effective Dec. 2. In this role, Andrade will drive FirstEnergy's modernization and digital transformation in support of the company's strategic vision. He will report to John Combs, Senior Vice President, Shared Services.



John Combs, Senior Vice President, Shared Services : "Mark is a forward-thinking executive recognized for operational excellence and his ability to build high-performing teams. With his expertise in digital and organizational transformation, enterprise architecture and cloud solutions, I'm confident Mark will help FirstEnergy continue harnessing the power of technology to empower our employees, better serve our customers and advance our transition into a premier electric company."

Andrade joins FirstEnergy from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was Executive Director, Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Platforms since 2018. In this role, he executed an enterprise platform modernization strategy, aligned technology investments and led the transformation of legacy systems to modern, cloud-based platforms to enable the organization's long-term strategic goals. Previously, Andrade spent 14 years in technology leadership roles at Wolters Kluwer, including Global Head of Enterprise Platforms and Operations. Earlier in his career, Andrade held information technology roles of increasing responsibility at Bloomberg, Magellan Health Services, Ameren UE, Mercantile Bank, Venture and Belk Stores Services. Andrade is Lean Six Sigma certified.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

