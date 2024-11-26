Cravey Real Estate Facilitates Sale Of Prominent South Padre Island Drive Property In Corpus Christi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Services, Inc. proudly announces the successful sale of a highly visible property located at 2914 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78415. The transaction was expertly facilitated by Lynann Pinkham , who represented the Seller, 2914 SPID, LLC. The Buyer is a local attorney planning to relocate and expand their business operations.Although the final sales price remains confidential, the property was listed at $2,300,000, reflecting its premium status in the Corpus Christi commercial real estate market. Constructed in 1973, this freestanding, 20,175 square foot building offers a prime opportunity for office, service or medical uses, with outstanding visibility and accessibility along one of the city's most trafficked corridors.South Padre Island Drive is a major arterial roadway in Corpus Christi, serving as a commercial hub that connects various neighborhoods and business districts. With approximately 121,979 vehicles passing by the property daily, the location offers unparalleled exposure, making it highly desirable for businesses seeking a competitive advantage. The building's prominent signage capabilities and dual access points from the feeder road further enhance its appeal, ensuring visibility and convenience for both tenants and customers.The property was formerly occupied by the Edwards Law Firm, which underscores its suitability for professional services. The buyer's decision to relocate and expand to this site reflects the continued growth and vitality of the Corpus Christi business community.The transaction underscores the strength of Corpus Christi's commercial real estate market, where well-positioned properties along key thoroughfares continue to attract interest from both local and regional buyers. With the city's sustained economic development and growing population, demand for versatile commercial spaces remains strong, driving competitive activity in the market.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: ...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

