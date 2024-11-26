PKL Season 11: Aim Is To Bring Back The Trophy To Mumbai, Says U Mumba Captain Sunil Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida (U.P.), Nov 26 (IANS) U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar scripted history as his team defeated Bengaluru Bulls, equaling Fazel Atrachali's record for most wins as a captain in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, with both players having 73 wins to their name. With Sunil Kumar spearheading them, U Mumba clinched a thrilling win against Bengaluru Bulls, with a scoreline of 34-32, at the Noida Indoor here on Monday.

Expressing his thoughts after etching his name in the history books, Sunil Kumar said,“No, I wasn't thinking about the record before the game because I didn't remember it. I only wanted to get the win for the team. It was important to win because teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, and Telugu Titans are close to us in the points table. So, it was crucial to win today. I never thought about equalling a record or anything along those lines.”

He also put forward his ambitions for the remainder of the season, expressing his desire to win the trophy for U Mumba.“U Mumba haven't won the trophy since the second season and haven't been able to make it to the playoffs in the last 3-4 seasons. So, the aim is to qualify and win the trophy for U Mumba,” Sunil Kumar said.

The captain mentioned how his team has been performing well for most parts this season, while also addressing areas they need to focus on to improve ahead of their next game against the Telugu Titans.

“It's great for the team that we are in second place now. However, the team's performance for the first 35 minutes was impressive. We played well in that period, but after that, we didn't play that well.

“We're making the same mistake in every game. In the last five minutes of matches, the team is giving away more points and the raiders are getting caught. The good thing is that Manjeet is finding his form now. He did a Super Tackle and got us two points to win us the game,” he added.

With some time to reflect on the feat he had just achieved, Sunil Kumar said,“I'm happy with the record. Fazel is a senior player compared to me and has been in the league before me. Today, I've equalled his record as captain after this win. So, I'm really happy. I will continue to try and make sure the team wins matches, and I keep playing well.”