Govt Not Against Democratic Protests; Violence Won’T Be Taken Lightly: Manipur CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the is not against forms of agitations, but violence during protests cannot be taken lightly, especially if anti-social elements are involved in damaging public or private property.

Speaking on the occasion of observance of Day, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to weed out such anti-social elements who are involved in damaging public or private property from society and to build a strong and united Manipur.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state government has taken up various initiatives like 'War on Drugs' to control the drug menace and curb illegal immigration to the state.

He further stated that fencing along the 398-km-long India-Myanmar border has also been initiated to curb infiltration, smuggling and other border-related crimes, besides illegal trans-border movements.

The Chief Minister said, mass awareness campaigns on the Indian Constitution were crucial for building a strong and united nation.

He appreciated the efforts of officials involved in the translation process from English to the official language of Manipur, Meetei Mayek for better understanding by present and future generations.

Singh maintained that the values, principles, and rights enshrined in the Constitution should be inculcated by the people of the nation.

He also emphasised the need for the executive, legislature and judiciary to work collectively towards bringing development in the state.

On the occasion, he also released the Diglot Edition of the three new criminal Acts in the Meetei Mayek script.

Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh stated that the Constitution is not just a legal document but a testament of collective aspirations for justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He mentioned that it guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens including the right to equality, freedom, and protection against exploitation.

It also outlines the duties of citizens to promote the spirit of patriotism and uphold the unity of India, he added.