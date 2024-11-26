S-Korean court finds man guilty of binge-eating to avoid drafting

(MENAFN) A 26-year-old South Korean man has been convicted for deliberately gaining weight to avoid mandatory military service, the Korea Herald reported. To achieve this, he doubled his food intake and drank large amounts of water before his physical examination. The man had initially passed his first military exam in October 2017 with a Grade 2 assessment, which qualified him for combat duty. However, he managed to postpone his service by claiming the need to focus on university entrance exams.



When he was required to undergo another physical evaluation five years later, the man resorted to binge-eating, increasing his food consumption over a period of three months. As a result, during his final examination, he weighed over 102kg and was classified as obese, allowing him to avoid combat duty and instead serve in a non-combat government role.



The man received a one-year suspended sentence for his actions. Additionally, his friend, who had recommended the strategy and helped him with his diet, was sentenced to six months in prison, also suspended. The friend denied the charges of aiding and abetting, claiming he never believed his friend would go to such lengths. This case echoes a similar incident from 2018, where 12 classical music students intentionally gained weight to avoid military service by using protein powders and aloe vera juice. They were ultimately deemed too overweight to serve and were instead assigned to government service roles.

