(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping called G20 leaders Monday to support efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and arrive to a “political solution,” state media released.



His comments at the G20 conference in Brazil come shortly after Ukraine got the US permission to launch long-range weapons supplied by Washington against goals inside Russia.



“The G20 should support the United Nations and its Security Council in playing a greater role, and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises,” Xi stated, based on Chinese state presenter CCTV.



He urged leaders to prevent the conflict from spreading beyond the battlefield, avoid further escalation, and work toward easing the Ukraine crisis through a political resolution.



The war in Ukraine has persisted since Russia's invasion in 2022.



China sees itself as a neutral party in the conflict and states it is not sending lethal support to either side, unlike the United States and other Western countries.



But it stays a close political and economic ally of Russia. NATO members have labelled Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the conflict, which it has never condemned.



After the long-range weapon law shift by US Leader Joe Biden, who departs office in January, German Leader Olaf Scholz stated Monday his nation was supporting Ukraine with 4,000 AI-guided drones.

