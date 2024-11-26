Some of grounded Russian Airbus jets get unveiled

(MENAFN) Russian airlines have grounded 34 out of 66 Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes as a result of Western sanctions, which have caused major difficulties in sourcing the necessary parts for engine maintenance. These issues have prevented airlines from maintaining their aircraft properly, rendering many jets inoperable. Some of the grounded planes are equipped with engines made by US-based Pratt & Whitney, while others have LEAP-1A engines manufactured by the Franco-American company CFM International.



Before the sanctions were imposed following the Ukraine conflict, Russia was a significant market for aircraft lessors, who bought jets from Boeing and Airbus and leased them to local carriers. However, the sweeping restrictions have effectively blocked Russian airlines from accessing spare parts and maintenance services from Western suppliers, leaving them unable to keep their planes in service.



According to reports, some of these grounded planes are expected to remain out of service until the start of the next high season, with the hope that most can return to flight. However, sources indicate that half of the grounded Airbus jets may never return to service. S7, Russia's third-largest airline, has been particularly impacted, with 31 of its 39 A320neo and A321neo aircraft grounded, as their engines have surpassed their operational lifespan. Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot, has grounded two of its nine Airbus Neo jets, while Ural Airlines has suspended one of its 11 planes.



The situation is worsening, and if no solutions for maintenance emerge, Russia may have to begin retiring its Airbus planes en masse by 2026.

