World's 20 Smartest Countries Revealed In Comprehensive New Study

First-ever analysis combines 40 years of data on degrees, patents, and research to rank global education leaders; small European nation takes top spot

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking study analyzing educational achievement across 100 countries, Switzerland has emerged as the world's most educated nation, scoring significantly higher than other countries in new global education rankings .

The study uniquely combines three key metrics:

1. Higher education attainment (Bachelor's and Doctoral degrees)

2. Innovation output (patent applications)

3. Academic impact (peer-reviewed publications)

Key Findings:

- Switzerland (Score: 23.68) wins by a large margin, with high percentages of both Bachelor's degrees (39%) and PhD holders (3%)

- Japan ranks second (Score: 17.47) due to high innovation output, with over 17 million patent applications

- Nordic nations Sweden, Finland, and Denmark secure positions 3 - 5

- Small nations punch above their weight: Luxembourg ranks 7th globally with 39% Bachelor's degrees

- Slovenia emerges as a doctoral education powerhouse, with 2.9% PhD holders, second only to Switzerland

The research analyzed data from:

- UNESCO World Education Statistics 2024

- World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) patent applications (1980-2023)

- SCOPUS academic publication database (1996-2023)

"This is the first study to assess national education success by combining academic achievement with measurable innovation and research outputs," says N. Alexander Kader.

The Top 20 Smartest Countries:

1. Switzerland (23.68)

2. Japan (17.47)

3. Sweden (15.34)

4. Finland (15.01)

5. Denmark (14.83)

6. South Korea (14.14)

7. Luxembourg (13.94)

8. Netherlands (12.78)

9. Norway (12.06)

10. Iceland (11.92)

11. Singapore (11.39)

12. Germany (11.36)

13. United Kingdom (10.77)

14. United States (10.39)

15. Australia (10.21)

16. Austria (9.99)

17. New Zealand (9.67)

18. Belgium (9.50)

19. Canada (9.07)

20. Slovenia (8.95)

The study provides valuable insights for policymakers and educators worldwide, demonstrating the importance of balanced investment in higher education, research, and innovation. Public investment in education appears significant, as the majority of top-performing nations offer free or low-cost education to domestic students.

