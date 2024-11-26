Bybit Web3 Leads The Way In Ecosystem Collaboration – Launching Sui Wonderland 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is reinforcing its role as a key ecosystem partner for blockchains and protocols with the launch of Sui Wonderland 2024. This milestone campaign highlights Bybit Web3's dedication to empowering users and advancing blockchain ecosystems through innovative and seamless engagement opportunities.

Sui Wonderland 2024 integrates airdrops, staking, and trading into a unified initiative, enabling users to explore and actively participate in the dynamic Sui blockchain ecosystem across multiple touchpoints. This campaign demonstrates Bybit Web3's unique ability to unlock the potential of decentralized networks and foster community growth.

Empowering Discovery and Growth across 5 Key Tracks in the Sui Ecosystem



Powering DeFi & Liquidity Infrastructure with DeepBook, Scallop and NAVI

Advancing Financial Innovation & Tokenized Assets with Ondo

Amplifying Community & Culture with HIPPO and LOOPY

Enhancing Liquid Staking & Blockchain Utilities with Haedal and SuiNS Empowering Developers & IP Ecosystems with LumiWave



Sui Wonderland 2024: Unlocking the Sui Ecosystem's Full Potential

Bybit Web3's Sui Wonderland 2024 initiative integrates airdrops, staking programs, and trading activities to bring users closer to the dynamic Sui ecosystem. Through this campaign, Bybit Web3 is not only simplifying user participation but also advancing the broader adoption of blockchain technology.



Airdrops: Participating in airdrop campaigns for tokens from various Sui-powered projects.

Staking: Opportunities to stake SUI, USDC, or vSUI through Bybit Web3's NAVI staking pools, fostering deeper engagement with Sui. Trading: First-of-its-kind Web3 trading on the Sui network.



Bybit Web3: Powering Blockchain Ecosystems Everywhere

“At Bybit Web3, we see the Sui ecosystem not just as a partner, but as a shared journey toward redefining finance and culture,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “Our role as the ecosystem partner stems from our ability to bring secure and reliable infrastructure, vibrant communities, and innovative marketing solutions to the table. Together, we're creating a foundation for sustainable growth and adoption.”“Bybit has been an exceptional partner as Sui has quickly grown into one of the preeminent destinations for DeFi users,” said Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development for Sui Foundation. “Sui Wonderland 2024 integrates the efforts of the Bybit team and projects building on Sui to offer a truly exciting opportunity to experience first hand the most advanced DeFi ecosystem in the industry.”

Bybit Web3 invites users, developers, and innovators to join Sui Wonderland 2024 and experience the transformative power of this partnership.

