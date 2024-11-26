Raaj Shaandilyaa On Fouja Remake: It Is A Story Thattranscends Regional Boundaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti, have teamed up to remake the National Award-winning film“Fouja” in Hindi.

Raaj and Vimal have secured the Hindi remake rights for "Fouja," which earned three National Awards this year. This ambitious project is based on world's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh and will be produced under their banner, Kathavachak Films.

Speaking about the film, Shaandilyaa shared,“Fouja is a story that transcends language and regional boundaries. Bringing it to the Hindi-speaking audience allows us to celebrate its narrative on a grander scale, while preserving its emotional core and cultural richness. I am honoured to bring Fouja to Hindi cinema. It's a story of extraordinary courage and emotion that deserves to be experienced by a larger audience. My goal is to remain faithful to the soul of the original while crafting a version that resonates with Hindi-speaking viewers and beyond.”

Producer Vimal Lahoti also expressed his enthusiasm for the project saying Fouja marks a significant step in bringing outstanding regional cinema to a broader audience.

He shared,“We believe in the power of impactful storytelling, and the Hindi remake of Fouja is a step towards making exceptional regional cinema accessible to a wider audience. It's an honour to be part of such a meaningful project. Producing the Hindi adaptation of Fouja is an incredible opportunity to retell a story that has already touched so many lives. We are committed to delivering a cinematic experience that does justice to the original while adding new dimensions to captivate a wider audience.”

The remake promises a stellar cast, with details about the director and lead actors set to be revealed soon.

The inspiring story of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, is set to come to life in an upcoming film. Based on the book Turbaned Tornado by Khushwant Singh, the movie will capture the remarkable journey of the 108-year-old athlete, famously known as the“Sikh Superman.”

Fauja Singh gained global recognition for breaking numerous records across various age categories in marathon running. His journey began with his debut at the London Marathon in 2000, where he competed at the age of 89.