Low-Intensity Explosion Near Singer Badshah's Club In Punjab's Chandigarh Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the intervening night of Monday, an explosion was reported outside the De'Orra Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab's Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage shows a man seemingly throwing what appears to be bombs at nightclubs before fleeing the scene. The explosion caused damage to the front of the nightclub, though no injuries have been reported.

As per reports, the incident took place near Badshah's club.



In a post on X, Ashu Aneja, a journalist, wrote,“Blasts outside two clubs located in Sector 26, Chandigarh, explosive material was thrown by two youth riding a bike, police reached the spot, investigation continues. One of this club belongs to the Punjabi singer Badshah.”

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the DSP Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal said,“We got information in the control room that there was some personal problem here. Our Investigating Officer saw glass was broken here. At the present moment, we cannot say anything. The forensic team has arrived. We got the call at around AM. We have just lodged the FIR. We have just started an investigation...”

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the explosion, an employee at the restaurant said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am adding that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time.

"We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," the employee told ANI.