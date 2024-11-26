Elon Musk ramps up his criticism of newly elected Labour-led British government

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, owner of the X platform and advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, has ramped up his criticism of the newly elected Labour-led British government, accusing the UK of becoming an "authoritarian state." His comments, made over the weekend, included support for a petition calling for early general and the sharing of a documentary created by a jailed far-right activist, which he distributed to millions of followers.



Musk’s tension with Keir Starmer's Labour has been building throughout the year. Most recently, he endorsed an online petition demanding an immediate election, stating that "The people of Britain are tired of the authoritarian police state." He also posted a graph showing Prime Minister Starmer’s decreasing approval ratings, adding, "The voice of the people is the best remedy."



This rift with the British government began last summer when Musk criticized the police’s response to the tragic killing of three girls in Southport. He accused the government of enforcing a "two-tier justice system" that discriminates against white people, a comment that sparked a fierce debate. Musk further predicted that "civil war is inevitable" in Britain, leading to a harsh response from the UK government, including his exclusion from a major investment summit. However, reports indicate that some British ministers have since sought to repair the relationship.



Additionally, Musk has questioned the imprisonment of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, who was jailed for violating a court order related to defamatory claims against a Syrian refugee. Musk shared Robinson’s documentary with his 200 million followers on X.



Musk’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions across the UK. While some view him as a defender of free speech, others see his involvement in British politics as aligning him with controversial movements that could destabilize the country. These comments come at a time when Britain faces significant political and economic challenges, including diminishing public trust in the current government and escalating political polarization.

