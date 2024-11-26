Turkish FM expresses Turkey’s readiness to engage with Iraq's initiative to mediate dialogue between Ankara, Damascus

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan has expressed Turkey’s readiness to engage with Iraq's initiative to mediate dialogue between Ankara and Damascus. He also proposed a tripartite meeting involving Turkey, Syria, and Iraq to encourage more structured and systematic discussions, noting the shared borders and mutual interests of the three nations.



Fidan emphasized the critical role of the Iraq-Syria border, particularly in combating and preventing the smuggling of arms.



This development follows reports of attempts by Kurdish academics, leaders, and tribal figures from Syria’s island region to establish direct talks between Kurdish factions and the Syrian government. A source revealed that a delegation from the "National Initiative for Dialogue in the Island" has been visiting Damascus to hold discussions with Syrian officials, aiming to bridge gaps and initiate dialogue between the Kurdish groups and the Syrian state.



The initiative centers on several core principles, such as preserving Syria's territorial unity and sovereignty, rejecting foreign occupations, maintaining Syrian national identity while respecting regional identities, and ensuring fair distribution of Syria's national resources. Delegates from the initiative have also met with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which govern the "Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria," and conveyed their readiness for unconditional dialogue with Damascus.

