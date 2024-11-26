Apple, Google face UK investigation into mobile browser dominance

(MENAFN) A British watchdog announced on Friday that Apple and are not offering users a true choice of mobile web browsers. The report recommends that the companies be investigated under new UK digital regulations set to take effect next year.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) criticized Apple, accusing the maker of stifling innovation by preventing competitors from offering users features like faster page loading. Apple does this by limiting the use of progressive web apps, which don’t require downloading from an app store and aren’t subject to app store commissions, according to the report, as covered by The AP.



“This technology is not able to fully take off on iOS devices,” the watchdog said in a provisional report on its investigation into mobile browsers, which it initiated after an initial study found that Apple and Google have a firm control over “mobile ecosystems.”



The CMA also found that Apple and Google manipulate user choices, making their own browsers “the clearest or easiest option.” Additionally, it noted that a profit-sharing deal between the two tech giants “significantly reduces their financial incentives” to compete in mobile browsers on Apple’s iOS operating system for iPhones.



The two frims stated they will “engage constructively” with the CMA.

