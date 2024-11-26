Kuwait Integrated Digital Field (Kwidf)... Transformative Leap In Oil Industry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Integrated Digital Field (KwIDF) is touted as a transformative leap in the country's oil via the use of the latest in digital means to administrate projects, which leads to rapid production, high efficiency, and lowering costs.

KwIDF, a Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) project, operates at the highest levels to save time, effort, and finances, boosting reservoirs' production of oil and natural and preventing possible accidents from occurring.

KwIDF uses direct data from machines installed in oil refineries' and projects to optimize direct decision-making without necessarily needing to refer to human components to boost production and optimize work.

Speaking to KUNA, the Technology Innovation Manager at KOC, Hamad Al-Zaabi stressed that KwIDF was one of the most important strategic projects for the company due to it providing multifaceted means to follow up on production using the latest technologies.

Al-Zaabi added that KwIDF was one of the most advance projects on a global scale in terms of technology and application, which contributed immensely to oil production and income exceeding KD 200 million (USD 614 million) annually.

KwIDF, indicated Al-Zaabi, operated on several levels including analyzing data from oil wells from various sources around the clock.

The technology provides reports on oil wells' performances, pipeline networks, and production to employees wherever they were, which saves time and effort, he said.

Al-Zaabi affirmed that KwIDF sped up the process of extracting data and reports for employees and enhanced communication amongst them and coordinated efforts between various departments no matter the distance.

KwIDF compromises several KOC sectors and employees, which reflected the company's ethos in bolstering collaboration and shared goals, Al-Zaabi pointed out.

On his part, KOC Team Leader for Integration and Excellence Eng. Hamad Al-Rashidi said that through KwIDF, the company managed to "revolutionize" the way work was being monitored to achieve optimization for projects and activities.

He pointed out that the challenge was to cover operations at several oil fields in addition to the overflow of data around the clock, which required making the right decision for some 95 percent of KOC's oil wells.

He added that the project helped in decreasing obstacles facing wells and pipeline networks at oil and natural gas fields due to the fact of having an adequate database, which was easy to reach and assess.

He deemed the project a success for it lowered expenses, improved quality and brought in income, noting that KwIDF was unique in that it organized drilling operations in a manner that saved operational costs, boosted capacity number of wells, and enhanced monitoring of production sites around the clock.

Al-Rashidi said that dependency on some programs were decreased with KwIDF having most of the tools needed under one umbrella with employees being able to use the applications via phone whether in the office or outside.

Meanwhile, Basil Al-Otaibi -- KOC Team Leader Reservoir Research and Technology -- indicated that KwIDF offered new job opportunities for individuals with varied specificities especially in the field of data systems, program developers, and cybersecurity experts.

He affirmed that KOC used G4 and G5 internet networks at oil fields as well as cloud computing, which all offered an accurate flow of data.

KOC is eager to use the latest of what technology offered to boost operations and enhance work, he affirmed, adding that utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing were venues that the company was eager to seek further. (end)

