Nvidia reveals ‘Fugatto’ AI tool for music, audio generation

(MENAFN) Nvidia, which is the biggest provider of AI chips and software in the world, has revealed Fugatto, a fresh AI tool that is able of generating and adjusting music, sound effects, as well as audio.



Based on reports by Reuters, this innovative model is developed for experts in the music, film, as well as video game firms.



However, Nvidia has said there are no urgent policies to make Fugatto available worldwide.



The Fugatto tool, an acronym for Foundational Generative Transformer Opus 1, is a huge development in audio AI technology. Unlike other AI tool, it can make both unique sounds from text descriptions and adjust existing audio recordings.



Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s Vice Leader of Applied Deep Learning Research, emphasized how computers and synthesizers have improved music through the last 50 years and stressed that generative AI will unveil fresh creative opportunities for music, video games, and everyday creators.



“If we think about synthetic audio over the past 50 years, music sounds different now because of computers, because of synthesizers. I think that generative AI is going to bring new capabilities to music, video games, and to ordinary folks that want to create things,” Catanzaro said.

