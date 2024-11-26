Germany Plans To Increase Number Of Bomb Shelters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The German authorities plan to increase the number of bomb shelters for the civilian population by restoring public and private buildings, Azernews reports.

There is a shortage of bomb shelters for citizens in a country with a population of 83 million people. The 579 existing shelters in Germany can accommodate only about 500,000 people. This shortage resulted from the policy of abolishing asylum over the last 17 years, during which authorities believed such shelters would no longer be needed.

Building a network of bunkers will take time. According to the plan, all suitable public buildings will be repurposed as shelters, including metro stations, service centers, administrative buildings, and even private residential buildings.

Additionally, the authorities will encourage residents to construct fortified rooms on their private properties. A special mobile application will also be developed, allowing people to find the nearest shelter during emergencies, including weather-related events.

It should be noted that the German Ministry of Defense recently confirmed it has a special plan in place in the event of a military conflict with Russia.