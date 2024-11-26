Germany Plans To Increase Number Of Bomb Shelters
11/26/2024 12:28:04 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The German authorities plan to increase the number of bomb
shelters for the civilian population by restoring public and
private buildings, Azernews reports.
There is a shortage of bomb shelters for citizens in a country
with a population of 83 million people. The 579 existing shelters
in Germany can accommodate only about 500,000 people. This shortage
resulted from the policy of abolishing asylum over the last 17
years, during which authorities believed such shelters would no
longer be needed.
Building a network of bunkers will take time. According to the
plan, all suitable public buildings will be repurposed as shelters,
including metro stations, service centers, administrative
buildings, and even private residential buildings.
Additionally, the authorities will encourage residents to
construct fortified rooms on their private properties. A special
mobile application will also be developed, allowing people to find
the nearest shelter during emergencies, including weather-related
events.
It should be noted that the German Ministry of Defense recently
confirmed it has a special plan in place in the event of a military
conflict with Russia.
