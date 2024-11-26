Armenia's Rapid Armament Poses Concerns For Geopolitical Balance In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Armenia continues its provocative activities in the region by
purchasing lethal weapons from India and France. Many view such
actions from the Armenian side as an act of revanchism and a
continuation of its irredentist foreign policy. It is worth noting
that Armenia was once the most militarised country in Europe,
spending the largest portion of its GDP and human resources on the
military. Only recently, following the outbreak of the
Russo-Ukrainian war, did Armenia become the second most militarised
country in Europe, after Ukraine.
To be more clear, Armenia has pursued such a foreign policy for
over 30 years, and as a result of this policy, Armenia provoked a
war in the South Caucasus in 2020, which led to its defeat.
However, instead of taking a lesson from the humiliating defeat and
relinquishing its provocative policies, Yerevan blamed Russia and
its "outdated" weapons, which comprised 94 per cent of the Armenian
arsenal. Armenia then sought to alter the sources for the purchase
of weapons. Consequently, Yerevan doubled its military budget,
which is expected to reach $1.7 billion for the first time in its
history. Additionally, the military budget comprises six per cent
of its GDP, a very high percentage compared to other
countries, countries aiming to boost their defence industries,
like India and France, offered their products to Armenia
2020, Armenia has signed numerous contracts with these countries.
Recently, media outlets reported an agreement with France to
purchase Caesar howitzers and with India to purchase ATAGS
(Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) howitzers. According to the
information, after testing six ATAGS, Armenia ordered 78 howitzers
and requested some modifications. Naturally, this information
concerns Azerbaijan. Many in Baku are evaluating Yerevan's attempts
to determine if Azerbaijan has a response.
Speaking to Azernews , military expert Terlan
Eyvazov noted that despite the Armenian Defense Ministry's
aspiration to purchase lethal weapons from India and France, this
will not be easy to acquire them. For example, it will take a year
and a half for Armenia to acquire Caesar howitzers.
“These weapons are not products that can be assembled in advance
and stored in a warehouse. They are manufactured strictly after an
order is placed. Besides, due to the disadvantages of the weapons,
their integration also takes time. The biggest disadvantage of
ATAGS howitzers for Yerevan is that Armenia is a mountainous
country. Although these weapons have long-range capabilities, they
are very heavy, which is inconvenient for a country with
predominantly mountainous terrain. Now, Armenia is asking India to
reduce their weight. The fact that these weapons are mentioned in
the press does not mean that they are ready and will be delivered
to Armenia immediately. Their production and delivery will take a
considerable amount of time,” the expert said.
As for their capabilities and Azerbaijan's response, Terlan
Eyvazov noted that ATAGS and CAESAR howitzers are high-quality and
have a long range. Additionally, the shells of the howitzers are
155 mm and can hit targets at a distance of over 40 km.
“However, Azerbaijan is also taking measures against this. Even
before the 44-day war, Azerbaijan had purchased DANA howitzers from
the Czech Republic. After the war, Azerbaijan acquired DITAs, a
more modern version of DANA, which outshines ATAGS. Azerbaijan even
demonstrated these weapons at the arms exhibition held in Baku this
year. Furthermore, media outlets reported that Baku ordered Nora
B-52 howitzers from Serbia, which surpassed the French Caesar,” T.
Eyvazov added.
Regarding Armenia's attempt to change the balance of power in
the region, Terlan Eyvazov noted that it was in vain. He added that
despite the Armenian press's attempts to hide it, the Armenian army
lost 70 per cent of its arsenal in the war that took place four
years ago. Additionally, due to Armenian soldiers abandoning their
positions and fleeing, many of their weapons fell intact into the
hands of the Azerbaijani army.
“The destroyed weapons belonging to the Armenian army are now
displayed in an open-air museum in Azerbaijan. The weapons captured
as trophies have been incorporated into the Azerbaijani arsenal.
Therefore, Armenia is still engaged in replacing the weapons it
lost. Considering that Azerbaijan is closely monitoring events in
the region and taking adequate steps, it means that despite all of
Armenia's efforts, a change in the balance of power in Armenia's
favour in the region is unlikely in the coming years,” Terlan
Eyvazov concluded.
MENAFN26112024000195011045ID1108925695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.