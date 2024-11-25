First Phase Of Expanding Princess Iman Hospital Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of Princess Iman Hospital Abdulaziz Awamleh on Monday announced the start of the first phase of the Deirallah-based hospital's expansion project at a cost of JD2 million.

Awamleh said that this phase includes the of a new outpatient department and a dialysis unit that will serve 44 patients, where the facilities are expected to be completed by mid-2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted that during his visit to the hospital, Prime Jafar Hassan instructed the addition of a new 1,500-square-meter building as part of the first phase.

The second phase, according to Awamleh, will involve a comprehensive expansion and modernisation of all hospital departments.

The hospital serves some 100,000 citizens and expatriates working in the agricultural sector. In 2023, it received about 158,000 patients.

Awamleh referred to significant improvements in healthcare services at the hospital, driven by "qualified" medical and nursing staff and the availability of modern equipment and supplies.

The hospital has also introduced several new specialties, including cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology, and diabetes care, along with a dedicated nephrology consultant, he added.