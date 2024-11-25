Exclusive Black Friday Deal At Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection For Loyal Guests Of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offer valid for guests who've experienced Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in Sri Lanka within a year

BENTOTA, SRI LANKA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce a special Black Friday offer exclusively for returning guests to its Sri Lankan properties. Guests who have stayed at any Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resort or Colombo properties within the span of 1 year are eligible for this limited-time deal, designed to enhance their experience at Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection -the flagship luxury property within the Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts portfolio.This Black Friday, returning guests will receive an additional Book Direct benefit, allowing them to select three perks instead of the standard two, along with an exclusive 40% discount on their stay. This offer aims to provide exceptional value and elevate the experience for guests who have shown loyalty to Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.As the premier flagship property in the Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts portfolio, Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection offers an exceptional blend of luxury, style, and scenic beachfront and river views. Known for its high-end amenities and iconic design, this exclusive property invites guests to relax and rejuvenate in an opulent setting, making it an ideal destination for an extraordinary getaway.For those who have recently stayed with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in Sri Lanka, this offer serves as an invitation to rediscover Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection, with tailored enhancements. The offer is valid for bookings until the 4th of December 2024, for stays till 31st December 2025For more details, visit the cinnamon hotels & resorts website

