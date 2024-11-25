Global Times: China Shares Green Technology With Other Nations, Sets An Example For The World: Azerbaijani Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, with a package of climate agreements reached after multilateral negotiations among nearly 200 parties. Given the increasing threat of climate change, China has made significant efforts, including ramping up its green development and promoting sustainable practices under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to contribute to the global fight against climate change. How does Azerbaijan view China's role in COP29 and its overall contribution to the global effort to combat climate change? What further cooperation does Azerbaijan seek with China in terms of green development? Global Times reporter Xie Wenting ( GT ) spoke with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov ( Huseynov ) on these topics.

GT: The COP29 just concluded in Azerbaijan. It attracted worldwide attention given the increasing threat from climate change. How will cooperation with China contribute to the COP29 goals?



Huseynov:

In late 2023, by the unanimous decision of the states worldwide, the Republic of Azerbaijan was honored to be chosen as the host of COP29. It showcases the recognition of Azerbaijan's efforts to address climate change on a national, regional, and global scale. The goal of COP29 was to set out clear plans to keep 1.5 C within reach and leave no one behind while also putting in place the finance we need to deliver. Climate finance was also an important part of the negotiations at COP29.



Considering China's unique contribution to the world green agenda and its rich knowledge, solid experience, and the availability of advanced technologies in renewable energy sources, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with China in this direction. This year, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, the President-designate of COP29, visited China twice.



We were also honored and pleased to have Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Ding Xuexiang, also China's vice premier, in Baku, Azerbaijan for COP29.



GT: How do you assess the cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of green energy and sustainable development over the years? What role do you believe China and Azerbaijan can play in the global fight against climate change?



Huseynov: Azerbaijan views China as one of its key partners in the green energy, transition, and renewable energy spheres. Chinese technology is already widely used, and it is essential to mention the professionalism of Chinese companies in implementing EPC projects in Azerbaijan in this field. China's experience and advanced technology in alternative energy are especially in demand in Azerbaijan.



At the same time, opportunities for cooperation in integrating renewable energy capacities into the network and the transfer of green energy are being considered. All these issues can provide a great opportunity not only for bilateral but also for regional cooperation in the field of green energy and sustainable development. Azerbaijan and China will spare no effort to foster genuine and result-oriented dialogue with all the parties to advance the global process and ensure efficient climate action.



Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner in ensuring global energy security. A strategically important agenda is now being implemented to further diversify and strengthen our country's role in energy supply through "green energy." The creation of regional green energy corridors toward Central Asia, Turkey, and Europe is a key priority in this agenda. The "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" is a major project that is shaping a new configuration of energy connections across Eurasia.



GT: How does Azerbaijan view the role of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in promoting green development?



Huseynov:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the BRI, which builds bridges among countries and nations. My country was one of the first to support this initiative. In December 2015, during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to China, a memorandum of understanding on the BRI was signed. Azerbaijan has proven its support for this initiative not only in words but also in deeds. Over the years, the Azerbaijani government has invested considerably in creating strategic transport infrastructure under the BRI framework.



We are modernizing the existing transport infrastructure and building new ones. Azerbaijan implemented large-scale transport and infrastructure projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, connecting East to West through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. A new geopolitical situation has emerged in the world, and more cargo transportation actively uses the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.



To better facilitate the increasing load of transported goods and diversify the routes, the Zangezur Corridor initiative launched by the President of Azerbaijan will become the shortest and most convenient alternative route for transporting goods from China to Europe. I have to state that the Zangezur Corridor should be considered not only as a transport route, but also as an energy transition pathway.

The BRI also highlights the potential for increased cultural exchange and mutual understanding between nations. Additionally, the initiative could foster economic cooperation, strengthening relations between the countries involved. The initiative is a platform for fostering friendship and interaction between diverse societies. We believe that preserving and respecting the cultural heritage of countries along the historical Silk Road is key to the success of this endeavor.

GT: What role do you see being played by emerging technologies in achieving sustainable development? How do you evaluate China's investment efforts in renewable energy and how do those efforts impact national and global green development?



Huseynov: I worked in Beijing from 2006 to 2009 as a diplomat. In the last year that I served as the ambassador of my country, I witnessed how China had transformed into a prosperous society that continuously improves people's quality of life and environment through modern technologies and economic projects.

The application of modern technology is critical to ensuring sustainable development in today's world. China, in particular, has a significant position. China has made great strides in improving the population's well-being. It is also one of the countries to have invested the most in green development and renewable energy. I would like to point out that China sets an example for the world by sharing with other nations the expertise and technology it has acquired.

Azerbaijan is sincerely happy with China's successes in the development and prosperity of the country and its achievements. Azerbaijan is also developing at an accelerated pace, and a policy of diversification of the economy is the ever-evolving goal. In this context, we would welcome an increase in Chinese investment in our economy. We believe that there are good opportunities in this direction.



I would also like to note that, Chinese companies has been involved as a sub-contractor in wind and solar energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan. We can already see the real effects of Chinese technology used in the commissioned stations. Also, a project to localize the manufacturing of e-buses in Azerbaijan by the BYD Company was agreed in the framework of COP29.



GT: What are your expectations for the future of Azerbaijan-China relations? In which areas should both sides further deepen cooperation?



Huseynov:

Thanks to the mutual efforts of our heads of state, the development of our comprehensive relations has entered a new strategic partnership level. The heads of our states have given instructions to diversify economic cooperation and enrich it with qualitatively new content. At present, opportunities to expand the spectrum of cooperation in various sectors of the economy, energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, information and communication technologies, humanitarianism, tourism, and other areas of interaction are being considered. In 2023, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and China increased by about 44 percent compared to the previous year. China is Azerbaijan's fourth-largest trading partner and the first import source, and this trend continues to rise.



I would especially like to note that the transport and transit sphere is one of our countries' main directions of cooperation. Transport arteries passing through Azerbaijan and modern infrastructure form the shortest and most efficient transit routes for transporting goods from China to Europe and vice versa. The interest of Chinese transit operators and logistics companies in the "Middle Corridor" is growing increasingly. Azerbaijani trade houses are operating in several cities in China. We hope Azerbaijan's trade houses will be a dynamic trade and cultural exchange platform. Azerbaijan is increasing in popularity among Chinese tourists. At the same time, we are working on establishing China as a popular tourist destination for Azerbaijanis.

