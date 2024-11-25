Inland Empire Health Plan Distributes Free Turkeys To The Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Inland Empire residents in need, the holidays can be stressful. To help, Inland Empire Plan's Community Wellness Centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville held turkey giveaways earlier this month.

Inland Empire Health Plan's Community Wellness Centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville distributed dozens of turkeys to those in need.

A line formed outside of the San Bernardino Center on Nov. 14 about 45 minutes prior to the event's noon start time. Turkeys ranging between 14 and 16 pounds were given out to each household in attendance at no cost.

In addition, the center held a Turkey Basics 101 Workshop on how to prepare the main course and how to properly store leftovers.

From Nov. 13 to Nov. 22, each center handed out 14-to-16-pound turkeys to members of the community. At the Community Wellness Center in San Bernardino, a line stretching past the entrance began to form 30 minutes before the start of the giveaway. Once the doors opened, each person was greeted by center staff with a friendly smile and "hello." In total, 340 turkeys were handed out to area residents.

"We're taking care of the basics," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP's senior director of community health. "The holidays are core memories for many families and young children, and by providing them with a turkey, we hope this will be something they remember in the future."

Guests were also encouraged to stay for a Turkey Basics 101 Workshop led by center staff. The workshop focused on how to properly prepare turkeys and store leftovers. Each attendee also received easy-to-prepare recipes where turkey leftovers are the main ingredient.

"A lot of people might not know how to cook a turkey, what they will need, or how to make the leftovers stretch further after the holiday. So, it is our hope to have an impact on someone's holiday celebration in this way," said Maria Gallegos-Moreno, manager for the Riverside and San Bernardino Community Wellness Centers.

Each center is preparing for a busy holiday season with additional themed events planned through the end of the month and December. All activities are free and open to the entire community. For a full calendar of events, go to , or call 866-228-4347.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED