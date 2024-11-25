Boys Town Announces Patent Pending On AI Enhanced Training System & Assistive Mixed Reality Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boys Town Nebraska, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys Town today announced the filing of patents for two groundbreaking AI-integrated innovations in virtual training & mixed reality technology. Boys Town is a leader in changing the lives of children and families across the country. Boys Town's success comes with teaching caregivers researched-based strategies to effectively change the behaviors of at-risk children. Boys Town is also a leader in helping children with hearing loss and communication disorders. This new AI model will help to effectively teach more caregivers across the country and aid those using American Sign Language (ASL).

“Boys Town is known for its groundbreaking research informed care that serves children and families nationwide,” said Rod Kempkes, CEO.“This new technology will help us share the Boys Town mission with even wider audiences across the world and sets Boys Town apart as a thought leader in the nonprofit sector.”

The first system is an AI-driven training application designed to instruct individuals on effectively implementing the Boys Town Model for teaching social skills to children. This new technology can help train caregivers how to respond when working with children. The system features AI-powered characters designed to simulate children's behavior, enabling realistic and dynamic interactions. Users can engage with these AI characters through natural language while the system leverages computer vision to interpret and respond to user cues. These teachings can then be used when dealing with real world scenarios and provide AI-driven feedback on how the interactions were handled.

The second technology facilitates seamless communication between individuals using American Sign Language (ASL) and those communicating verbally. It translates ASL into speech and converts spoken language into text, which is displayed as captions on smart eyewear, allowing both parties to communicate effortlessly. Boys Town is a leader in communication disorders research along with treating those with hearing loss. This technology will be an asset to helping children and families navigate communication barriers.

About Boys Town:

​​​​​For over a century, Boys Town has been a beacon of hope, transforming the lives of America's children and families through innovative youth, research, and healthcare programs. Boys Town provides compassionate, research-proven education, prevention, training, and treatment for behavioral and physical problems in multiple locations throughout the United States, with a comprehensive array of services. In 2023, more than 715,000 children and families across the United States were impacted by Boys Town programs. You can find more information about Boys Town online at .

