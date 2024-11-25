UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Realty Income Trust (NYSE:

UHT ) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.735 per share on December 31, 2024 to of record as of December 16, 2024.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-seven investments in twenty-one states.

