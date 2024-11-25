Brazilian Beef Boycott Shakes Carrefour’S Stock

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian arm of Carrefour, a major global retailer, is experiencing significant turbulence. This comes as a result of a beef boycott by local producers.



The boycott has caused Carrefour's stock to fluctuate, dropping as much as 5.42% to R$6.28 ($1.10) in early trading. The boycott stems from comments made by Carrefour's global CEO in France.



He suggested halting meat purchases from Mercosur countries, citing concerns about adherence to French standards. This statement sparked outrage among Brazilian beef producers, who promptly ceased supplying to Carrefour stores nationwide.



Major beef producers like JBS, Marfrig, and MasterBoi have joined the boycott. This action affects over 100 Carrefour, Atacadão, and Sam's Club stores across Brazil.



The boycott began on Friday, November 22, and could lead to beef shortages in these stores soon. The situation is set against the backdrop of the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement.







This deal, signed in 2019, is scheduled for implementation on December 6, 2024. It has faced opposition in EU countries, particularly from French farmers who fear competition.

Carrefour's Beef Shortage Crisis

Financial analysts are closely monitoring the situation. Bradesco BBI estimates that beef accounts for 4-5% of Carrefour 's total sales in Brazil. They maintain an "outperform" rating with a target price of R$10 ($1.75), suggesting a 51% upside potential.



JPMorgan notes that 30-40% of Carrefour stores are already showing signs of beef shortages. They expect stock volatility to increase as the situation develops.



The bank estimates that proteins represent about 25% of sales in Carrefour's cash-and-carry stores. Genial Investimentos points out that the boycott demonstrates the bargaining power of Brazilian meatpackers.



They suggest that while Carrefour may face supply issues, the impact on meatpackers' cash flow should be limited. Goldman Sachs maintains a "buy" recommendation with a R$12.50 ($2.19) target price.



They warn that bee shortages could reduce overall customer traffic, potentially impacting sales across other product categories. The market awaits further developments, including a possible formal apology from Carrefour's global CEO.



This situation highlights the complex interplay between international trade agreements, local production, and global retail operations. It also underscores the importance of careful communication in today's interconnected business environment.

