Watch: What COP29's Dramatic Closing Chapter Could Mean For Corporates



( MENAFN - ING) ING's Coco Zhang on which key messages corporate leaders should be paying attention to from this year's UN Climate Change in Azerbaijan. We discuss this topic in more detail in our latest opinion piece here . We discuss this topic in more detail in our latest opinion piece here . MENAFN25112024000222011065ID1108923971



Author: Coco Zhang

*Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.