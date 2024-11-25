Health Advocates Network, Inc. Acquires Diagnostemps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates NetworkBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health Advocates , Inc., a leading national provider of supplemental healthcare staffing solutions, today announced the acquisition of DiagnosTemps. The business will continue to operate as a separate unit under the DiagnosTemps Joint Commission certified brand. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Dallas, DiagnosTemps has specialized in providing hospitals, imaging facilities and physician offices with quality on-demand workforce solutions.“For over 30 years, DiagnosTemps has provided quality imaging professionals to both Dallas-Fort Worth and national markets,” said Matthew Broderick, DiagnosTemps Founder and CEO of DiagnosTemps.“I have known the founders of Health Advocates Network for more than a decade and appreciate their focus on quality as that is a driving theme at DiagnosTemps. The combination of Health Advocates Network's experienced management team and deep resources will allow further growth opportunities for DiagnosTemps and expanded career opportunities for both the field and internal staff.”“Matt and his team have built a long-tenured business that is exactly the type of successful company with which Health Advocates Network looks to partner," said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Health Advocates Network. "Health Advocates welcomes their extremely talented group of internal staff and field employees.""Our partnership with DiagnosTemps expands our suite of Allied staffing offerings and scales our Texas presence,” said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network.“Our acquisition pipeline remains robust and we look forward to closing additional acquisitions in the near future.”The DiagnosTemps transaction marks the sixth acquisition by Health Advocates Network since inception in 2020 and second this quarter in 2024. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions. In August, Health Advocates Network was recognized as #300 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit .

