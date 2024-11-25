Authenticid Leads The Anti-Fraud Conversation From The ID Tech Stage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AuthenticID founder and CEO Blair Cohen wants to“scare you a bit” about the threat of identity fraud in a new, thought-provoking episode of the ID Talk podcast-the identity industry's leading forum for in-depth conversations about technology, politics, regulatory developments, and every other salient aspect of the industry's advancement.

The ID Talk podcast is presented by ID Tech, the leading resource for identity news and thought leadership. ID Tech, reporting from idtechwire, has rebranded from its previous brand identity,“FindBiometrics”, to emphasize its coverage of not only biometric technology, but the entire range of cutting-edge technologies now being leveraged in the identity space.

It's a rebranding that is fully endorsed by AuthenticID, which has offered its formal support as a Founding Partner of ID Tech. A leader in identity verification technology for the enterprise, AuthenticID has demonstrated expertise across a suite of technologies and tools for everything from employee onboarding to customer age verification.

That expertise is clearly demonstrated by Blair Cohen in his commentary on the ID Talk podcast. His episode, titled“AuthenticID's Blair Cohen on the Evolution of Identity Tech,” touches on everything from the evolution of identity verification technology to combating the alarming rise of organized fraud attacks and the essential role of biometrics in securing digital interactions.

“The threat landscape for identity fraud has grown exponentially, and it's crucial we recognize just how sophisticated these attacks have become,” Blair said.“Our goal isn't just to stay ahead but to lead the charge in advancing identity technology and biometrics that empower businesses to protect their customers and themselves effectively. Platforms like ID Tech give us an opportunity to spark awareness and action on a critical issue.”

“We were thrilled to have Blair on the ID Talk podcast, which has welcomed experts ranging from biometrics engineers to leading market analysts,” said Tony Bitzionis, co-host of ID Talk and Communications Director for ID Tech.“Blair gave us a founder's-eye view of what it means to build an identity verification company during a critical period in the advancement of both ID tech and the digital fraud it's meant to defend against.”

“We very much appreciate Blair's insights and perspective,” added ID Tech Editor in Chief Alex Perala.“And we thank AuthenticID for supporting our rebrand at this pivotal moment in the identity industry's evolution. Their team really understands the big picture, which speaks to their expert authority in this space.”

The latest episode of ID Talk can be found wherever you get your podcasts, or on IDTechWire.

In addition to AuthenticID, the ID Tech team wishes to sincerely thank the other industry leaders who share its vision of an expanded news media platform for the identity tech industry, and agreed to become Founding Partners in support of it: Anonybit, FaceTec, HID, Neurotechnology, and TECH5.

