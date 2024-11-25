WOMEN IN AVIATION AND AEROSPACE CELEBRATED WITH ANNUAL LUNCHEON ON DEC. 6 IN TULSA, OKLA.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, in partnership with Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, is proud to present the 8th Annual Oklahoma Women in & Aerospace Day, an inspiring celebration of the contributions of women to this dynamic industry. This year's event, powered by the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Tulsa International Airport, Rose State College, and other key collaborators, will take place at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa.

Colonel (Ret.) Nicole Malachowski, the first woman pilot in the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron and an inductee into the National Women's Hall of Fame, will deliver a keynote address on resilience and leading through adversity at the 8th Annual Oklahoma Women in Aviation & Aerospace Day in December.

Oklahoma's aerospace and aviation industry is not only the second-largest and fastest-growing in the state, but it's also a key driver of innovation and economic impact, contributing $44 billion annually. The demand for a skilled and diverse workforce has never been greater. Reflecting this, our theme for the year pays tribute to the unsung heroes of our industry-the aircraft mechanics and technicians who keep America flying-and to the iconic Rosie the Riveter, whose rallying cry of "We Can Do It!" has inspired generations. Today, we're expanding that message to "Everyone Can Do It!"-because in the modern aviation industry, there is a place for each and every one.

Kellie Hudson, a renowned Air Boss who has led more than 30 aerial events, will serve as emcee, bringing her extensive experience in aviation operations to the day's festivities.

The event will feature a luncheon, a keynote address and a panel discussion highlighting the growing opportunities in the aerospace field. Attendees will also learn about Oklahoma's advanced air mobility strategy, which positions the state as a leader in transportation innovation and job creation.

Established in 2017, this special day is rooted in history and honors the contributions of women like Pearl Carter Scott, a Chickasaw aviator who became the youngest pilot in the U.S. at age 13.

The 8th annual event will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla. Tickets for purchase are available to the public and registration is required on Eventbrite at .

Register today to honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future of women in aviation and aerospace. Your participation supports a brighter, more inclusive future for the skies.

