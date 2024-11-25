Kamlaish Kaul Vakil No More

He was born and brought up in a renowned journalist family who started his career at a very young age in J&K state and later in Delhi. In fact, journalism was in his blood. Kamlesh was son of late Pushkar Nath Kaul Vakil and brother of Sushil Kaul Vakil.

He was an accredited journalist with PIB Govt. of India and Rajya Sabha, DIP, and Lok Sabha.

Kamlesh was cremated in presence of journalist colleagues, friends and relatives.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now