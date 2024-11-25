Kamlaish Kaul Vakil No More
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior journalist and editor of Daily Samachar Post and Daily Vakil, Kamlesh Kaul Vakil passed away in Delhi Monday afternoon following a massive heart attack.
He was born and brought up in a renowned journalist family who started his career at a very young age in J&K state and later in Delhi. In fact, journalism was in his blood. Kamlesh was son of late Pushkar Nath Kaul Vakil and brother of Sushil Kaul Vakil.
He was an accredited journalist with PIB Govt. of India and Rajya Sabha, DIP, and Lok Sabha.
Kamlesh was cremated in presence of journalist colleagues, friends and relatives.
