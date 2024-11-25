Former CIA analyst criticizes President Joe Biden for escalating conflict in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson has criticized President Joe Biden for escalating the conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that Biden is willing to take significant risks, even potentially dragging the US into war with Russia. Johnson believes that Biden is motivated by a desire to hinder Donald Trump’s future presidency and prevent any peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, particularly after Trump's claim that he could resolve the crisis in just 24 hours.



In an interview, Johnson proposed the extreme possibility that Biden might provoke a war in hopes of imposing martial law in the US, making it impossible for Trump to assume office. He argues that Biden and his administration are no longer acting in the interests of US national security or global peace. Johnson compared Biden’s actions to that of a suicide bomber, asserting that with only a short time left in office, Biden may be willing to take drastic risks.



The former CIA analyst also claimed that the West fundamentally misjudges Russia’s capabilities and resolve. He argued that if Russia were to supply weapons to Mexican drug cartels attacking the US, the US would respond immediately, but the West seems to expect Russia to tolerate similar provocations without retaliation. Johnson emphasized that Russia now has advanced weapons systems that the West cannot defend against and warned that if European nations continue to provide missiles to Ukraine, Russia is prepared to respond decisively.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922118