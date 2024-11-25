Speed Riot Championship Delivers An Adrenaline-Fueled Success At Formula Karting, Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2024: The Speed Riot Championship at Formula Karting in Noida took place on Saturday, delivering a heart-racing experience for participants and spectators alike. Racing fans, thrill-seekers, and karting enthusiasts gathered to witness an unforgettable evening as participants competed for the prestigious Formula Karting trophy in a series of intense and fast-paced karting showdowns.



"The Speed Riot Championship brought high-energy racing action that fulfilled the desire for a pulse-pounding experience, blending the rush of speed with the camaraderie of a shared passion was an event designed for thrill-seekers, offering the perfect mix of action and excitement," said Priyanka Jain, Co-founder of Snow World Entertainment, Formula Karting. "We'll continue to bring such fresh and exhilarating events for sports lovers and fun seekers alike."



With live DJ musicand bike stunt show energizing the atmosphere, the championship event was a celebration of speed, community, and the love of racing. After a full evening of action-packed competition, the crowning moment arrived as the Speed Riot Champion was announced, Shamik Mandal emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Formula Karting trophy with 1st position, Jai Chibba bagging the 1st runner up, and Kushagra Tiwari being the 2nd runner up position. This followed by a celebratory champagne ceremony that marked the day's close in sparkling style.



With its vibrant crowd, seamless execution, and spirited community of racers, the Speed Riot Championship set a high bar for future events, proving that Formula Karting is the ultimate destination for exhilarating racing experiences.



About Formula Karting :



Formula Karting is India's fastest go karting facility designed to experience the adrenaline of racing whilst meeting the strictest safety requirements. With the goal of developing an inclusive motorsport community, our circuits are paired with paddock hospitality experiences unprecedented in the Indian karting ecosystem.



Formula Karting, is the brainchild of Snow World Entertainment, stands as India's premier go-karting facility, with locations in Noida and Pune. As part of SWE's diverse portfolio, which encompasses luxury, gaming, entertainment, dining, and nightlife, Formula Karting redefines the Indian motorsports experience. Our tracks, designed with global circuit finesse, feature state-of-the-art SodiKarts powered by Honda engines, offering an immersive and thrilling adventure for fans, ent

