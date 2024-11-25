National Cyber Security Agency Awarded Tier III Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Security Agency (NCSA) has been awarded Tier III certification in both design and implementation from Uptime Institute, a prestigious international accreditation that demonstrates the Agency's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and operational excellence in data center and operation.

This achievement demonstrates the Agency's ability to establish an advanced operational environment that ensures continuity of operations even during performing essential preventive maintenance and repairs without affecting ongoing services or disrupting essential operations.

On this occasion, Engineer Sara Hassan Al Abdulmalik, Director of Information Systems Department, stated that this achievement underscores the Agency's ongoing efforts to elevate the level and quality of infrastructure management and electronic services, particularly in operational excellence. It also strengthens cyber security capabilities to provide reliable cyber security services, which is a priority within the Information Systems Department's operational strategy.

She added,“This certification is highly regarded in evaluating globally recognized standards for data center reliability of performance at the national level, addressing key operational risks, and implementing best practices to achieve optimal infrastructure performance while reducing downtime and preventing human errors.”

She also highlighted that this success is attributed to a clear strategy, an elite executive team with exceptional expertise, and ongoing investment in human resources with a focus on empowering the national workforce to ensure operational sustainability. Expressing pride in this accomplishment, Al Abdulmalik noted that the Agency's data center is one of Qatar's significant government facilities to secure Tier III certification for both design and implementation from the first time.

Achieving this distinguished international certification is a major step within the National Cyber Security Agency's strategy to foster cyber security readiness and develop robust technical solutions. This milestone is integral to protecting national interests and ensuring business continuity with the highest levels of security and reliability.