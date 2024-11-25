Palestinian media reports number of tents housing displaced individuals were destroyed by harsh weather conditions

(MENAFN) On Monday morning, Palestinian reported that a significant number of tents housing displaced individuals along the coastal areas of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza were destroyed by strong sea waves and harsh weather conditions. The waves reached the shore, leading to the destruction of many tents, with two children still missing. This disaster occurred as a weather depression worsened the already difficult conditions for the displaced population.



The Palestinian Civil Defense issued a statement on Sunday, detailing extensive damage to tents across Gaza, where heavy rains flooded the shelters, ruining belongings and mattresses. Areas such as Yarmouk Stadium, Gaza Municipality Park, beach camps, schools, and regions in central and southern Gaza like Wadi Al-Damitha, Wadi Al-Salqa, and parts of Rafah and Deir Al-Balah were particularly affected. The destruction highlights the vulnerability of the displaced people, whose makeshift shelters are ill-equipped to endure such extreme weather events.



With more rain expected, the Civil Defense warned of heightened risks for displaced families, especially in low-lying areas that may flood due to damaged sewage systems and infrastructure. Many buildings where people have sought shelter are at risk of collapse from previous Israeli airstrikes. In response, the Civil Defense urgently called for international aid and shelter assistance, urging the delivery of tents and mobile housing to prevent a worsening humanitarian disaster as winter conditions intensify.

