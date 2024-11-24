(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Deadly sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have claimed at least 82 lives and left 156 over three days of intense fighting. The violence began on November 21, 2024, when gunmen ambushed two convoys of Shia Muslims traveling under escort, killing 43 people.



This attack sparked retaliatory strikes between Sunni and Shia communities in the region. Of the 82 fatalities, 66 were Shia and 16 were Sunni. The conflict has forced around 300 families to flee their homes as gunfights with light and heavy weapons continued.



Kurram district, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, has a history of sectarian tensions. While Pakistan is predominantly Sunni, Kurram has a significant Shia population, leading to decades of communal clashes.



The violence has severely disrupted daily life in the area. Mobile networks remain suspended, and traffic on the main highway has been halted. Schools and markets have closed as residents fear for their safety.







A government delegation has been dispatched to Parachinar, Kurram's main city, to negotiate a ceasefire. However, their efforts faced immediate challenges when their helicopter came under fire upon arrival. Despite this, the team has held talks with Shia community leaders and plans to meet with Sunni representatives.

Sectarian Violence Erupts in Northwestern Pakistan: Over 80 Dead

This recent outbreak is part of a larger pattern of sectarian violence in Kurram. Last month, a similar clash resulted in 16 deaths. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports that 79 people died in sectarian clashes between July and October 2024.



As the government struggles to restore peace, the situation remains tense. Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi stated, "Our priority today is to broker a ceasefire between both sides. Once that is achieved, we can begin addressing the underlying issues".



The violence has sparked protests, with several hundred people demonstrating against the bloodshed in Lahore and Karachi. As local and international observers closely monitor developments, the people of Kurram continue to bear the brunt of this long-standing conflict.

MENAFN24112024007421016031ID1108920662